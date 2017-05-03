BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Strikepoint Gold:
* Strikepoint Gold Inc closes $5 million private placement and welcomes Eric Sprott as shareholder
* Financing consisted of about 13.2 million flow-through units (ft unit) at an issuance price of 38 cents per ft unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results