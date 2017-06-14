June 14 Stroeer

* following highly successful fiscal year 2016, the annual general meeting agrees to a substantial dividend increase to 1.10 euros.

* Confirms current forecast, which sets out operational Ebitda of more than 320 million euros and group sales of around 1.3 billion euros for 2017​

* Says will remain on strong development path in Q2