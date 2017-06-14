BRIEF-Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology says dividend payment date on June 29
June 23 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd
June 14 Stroeer
* following highly successful fiscal year 2016, the annual general meeting agrees to a substantial dividend increase to 1.10 euros.
* Confirms current forecast, which sets out operational Ebitda of more than 320 million euros and group sales of around 1.3 billion euros for 2017
* Says will remain on strong development path in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notes that downer has now terminated cash-settled equity swap entered into with ubs ag australia branch entered on 27 february 2017