BRIEF-Wintoni Group says removed Mohd Shariff Bin Omar as non executive chairman
* Mohd Shariff Bin Omar removed as non executive chairman Source text (http://bit.ly/2slKBPX)
May 11 Stroeer
* Q1 sales up 24 percent at 281 million eur
* Q1 operating EBITDA up 20 percent at 56 million eur
* Q1 adjusted net earnings up 18 percent at 25 million eur
* Says expects positive development to continue in Q2, affirms guidance
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal