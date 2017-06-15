BRIEF-Asetek announces new data center order
* ASETEK ANNOUNCES NEW DATA CENTER ORDER TO COOL NVIDIA'S P100 GPU ACCELERATORS
June 15 StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 14
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately