July 12 (Reuters) - STRONGPOINT ASA:

* q2 Ebitda Nok ‍6.7​ Million Versus Nok 34.5 Million Year Ago

* q2 Operating Revenue Nok 237.9 Million Versus Nok 300.8 Million Year Ago

* ‍DEVIATION FROM PROFIT WARNING IS DUE TO A DELAYED DELIVERY OF CASH SECURITY PRODUCTS, COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH CLOSURE OF DEPARTMENT IN MOSS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)