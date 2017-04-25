BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Stryker Corp:
* Stryker reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.48 to $1.52
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.48
* Q1 earnings per share $1.17
* Q1 sales $2.96 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.9 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stryker Corp says continue to expect 2017 organic sales growth to be in range of 5.5pct - 6.5 pct
* Stryker Corp - orthopaedics net sales of $1.14 billion increased 7.4 pct in quarter as reported
* Sees 2017 adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in range of $6.35 - $6.45
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stryker Corp - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect net sales in Q2 & full year to be negatively impacted by about 1.0pct
* Stryker- if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be negatively impacted by about $0.03 to $0.04 in Q2
* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect adjusted net EPS to be hurt by about $0.10 to $0.12 in full year
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
