U.S. apartment vacancy rate edges up in second quarter - Reis
June 26 The U.S. apartment vacancy rate increased in the second quarter and rents were higher, according to a report from Reis Inc.
June 26 (Reuters) -
* Stuart Chambers has been picked to replace Robert Walker as chairman of Travis Perkins- Sky News, citing sources Source bit.ly/2sa5hft
June 26 The U.S. apartment vacancy rate increased in the second quarter and rents were higher, according to a report from Reis Inc.
* Dollar/yen buoyant before Yellen's appearance, hits 1-mth high