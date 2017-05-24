UPDATE 2-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
May 24 STUDIO BABELSBERG AG:
* IN FY ACHIEVED A PROFIT IN THE AMOUNT OF 1.6 MILLION EUROS BEFORE TAXES (PREVIOUS YEAR: PROFIT 5.2 MILLION EUROS)
* IN FY TOTAL REVENUES DECLINED FROM EUR 117.7 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 72.1 MILLION
* TO PROPOSE NO DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.