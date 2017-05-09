May 9 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman

* Sturm Ruger & Company - board approved amendment to bylaws to also permit board to appoint second vice-chairman to assist chairman and lead vice-chairman