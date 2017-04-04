BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing
April 4 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
* Sturm Ruger & Company Inc announces the repurchase of 1.1 million shares of its common stock in the first quarter of 2017
* Sturm Ruger & Company Inc - average price per share repurchased was $49.73
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing