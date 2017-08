Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

* Reports second quarter diluted earnings of 57¢ per share and declares dividend of 23¢ per share

* Q2 sales $131.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Sturm ruger & company inc - ‍board of directors declared a dividend of 23¢ per share for q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: