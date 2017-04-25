April 25 STV Group Plc:
* Trading during Q1 was in line with expectations.
* Outlook to end of May continues to be in line with
forecasts with STV national airtime revenues expected to be down
8 pct
* Regional airtime revenues are expected to be up 5 pct in
five months to end of May
* Digital revenues up 11 pct in Q1 with VOD up 23 pct, and
are expected to continue to deliver a strong growth trajectory
in Q2
* Rob Woodward, chief executive officer, will stand down
from his position and from board within 12 months
* STV's nomination committee will begin a process to
identify a successor.
