BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Stv Group Plc:
* STV announces that new channel, STV2, will launch at 1700 on monday 24 April to viewers across Scotland. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement