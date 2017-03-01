In drought-stricken Mali, women manoeuvre for land - and a future
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
March 1 Subaru Of America Inc
* Subaru Of America Inc reported 45,500 vehicle sales for February 2017, an 8.3 percent increase over February 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2met3Dk Further company coverage:
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit