BRIEF-Shanghai Electric says Co did not sign any JV agreement with Tesla
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla
June 1 Subaru of America:
* Says reported 56,135 vehicle sales for May 2017, a 12.1 percent increase over May 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2siPzuH) Further company coverage:
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.