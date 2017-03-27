US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 27 Subex Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares of an aggregate amount of the rupee equivalent of USD 6 million to Qvt Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares of an aggregate amount of USD 3.90 million to Tonbridge (Mauritius) Limited
* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorised share capital to INR 5.90 billion
* Seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares of an aggregate amount of the rupee equivalent of USD 2.10 million to Leeds (Mauritius) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)