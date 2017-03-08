WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Sucampo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.68
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 revenue $73 million versus I/B/E/S view $66 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.50
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $220 million to $230 million
* Reiterated its guidance for full year ending December 31, 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $228.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Andrew Smith, chief financial officer, will be leaving co; Peter Pfreundschuh, will become new CFO effective on March 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.