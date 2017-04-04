BRIEF-Imprimis files for potential mixed shelf of up to $75 mln
Imprimis pharmaceuticals inc files for potential mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing
April 5 Suda Ltd
Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company.
Aurora cannabis -will pay consideration to holders of class b securities of pedanios about 3.4 million common shares of aurora, priced at $2.14 per share