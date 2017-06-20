June 20 Suda Ltd:

* Suda signs term sheet to acquire Novel Oro- Mucosal anti-cancer agent

* Signed a binding memorandum of understanding (mou) with UK-based Aluztra Bio Ltd

* Under terms of MOU, Suda has up to six months to complete its due diligence on Anagrelide before entering a definitive agreement