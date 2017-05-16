BRIEF-Wintoni Group appoints Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
May 16 Sudatel Telecom Group:
* Bids for third mobile license in Sultanate of Oman
* Strategic bidding decision has been taken in accordance with group policy to enter new markets with potential growth Source: (bit.ly/2pRvWrd) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 20 Singapore said on Tuesday it had detained an auxiliary police officer for attempting to undertake armed Islamist violence overseas, and it also banned nine publications by a preacher for containing extremist religious views.