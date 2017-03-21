BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 SUESS MicroTec AG:
* Order entry expectation for Q1 2017 increased to now 35 million euros to 45 million euros; sales and EBIT in Q1 2017 are expected to be below the previous year's level
* Sales in Q1 2017 with most likely be around 20 million euros ($21.63 million) (previous year: 27.6 million euros)
* For current FY, sees sales to be in range of 160 million to 170 million euros and EBIT to be in range of 9 million to 13 million euros
* Expects increased order entry in Q1 2017 to have a positive impact on sales and EBIT for full fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9248 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 27 Roman Polanski, whose 1960s films "Repulsion" and "Rosemary's Baby" focused on women in mental torment, returns to the same theme in a film that screened at Cannes on Saturday to mixed reviews.