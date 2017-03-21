March 21 SUESS MicroTec AG:

* Order entry expectation for Q1 2017 increased to now 35 million euros to 45 million euros; sales and EBIT in Q1 2017 are expected to be below the previous year's level

* Sales in Q1 2017 with most likely be around 20 million euros ($21.63 million) (previous year: 27.6 million euros)

* For current FY, sees sales to be in range of 160 million to 170 million euros and EBIT to be in range of 9 million to 13 million euros

* Expects increased order entry in Q1 2017 to have a positive impact on sales and EBIT for full fiscal year 2017