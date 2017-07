July 3 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG:

* süss Microtec Ag: Suss Microtec Decides to Continue Production of Uv Projection Scanners at Corona, Usa

* SIGNIFICANT SALES AND A SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED EARNINGS SITUATION ARE EXPECTED FROM FISCAL 2018 AND 2019 RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)