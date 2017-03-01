March 1 Suez Says Interested In General
Electric's
* Suez ceo says will keep looking for opportunities in latin
america
* Suez ceo says 2017 will be transformation year
* Suez says GE water business in line with its strategy
* Suez says GE interesting because of presence in smart
water, international activities
* Suez says any acquistion will be in line with its
financial discipline targets
* Seuz ceo chaussade says for 2017 we target 150 million in
cost cuts
* Suez ceo says does not believe in major merger that would
involved alliance with veolia
* Suez says size is not a target in itself
