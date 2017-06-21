June 21 Sulliden Minerals Sa

* Sulliden enters into agreement with Pitchblack to sell its option to buy the Troilus Gold Project

* Sulliden Minerals Sa - co to sell outstanding equity securities of Sulliden Sub to Pitchblack for issuance of 100 million shares of Pitchblack to co

* Sulliden Minerals Sa - also entered agreement with 251 ontario ltd to extinguish 251's option in troilus project

* Deemed sale price for sulliden sub shares is $41 million

* Sulliden Minerals Sa - agreement with 251 ontario ltd in exchange for 251 receiving their pro rata portion of consideration

* Sulliden currently owns 9.9% of issued and outstanding shares of pitchblack