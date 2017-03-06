BRIEF-Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd says qtrly net profit attributable 418.7 mln rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 315.1 million rgt
March 6 Malayan Banking Bhd
* Refers to Maybank's claim that Semua Shipping had defaulted on the term loan granted by Maybank
* Total amount demanded of 121.4 million RGT will not impact sumatec group; if 6 vessels owned by SSSB are sold, financial impact will be minimal
* There will be no material operational impact to Sumatec Group as the amount demanded is not related to the core business Source text (bit.ly/2lRSrLo) Further company coverage:
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 315.1 million rgt
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA