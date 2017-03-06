March 6 Malayan Banking Bhd

* Refers to Maybank's claim that Semua Shipping had defaulted on the term loan granted by Maybank

* Total amount demanded of 121.4 million RGT will not impact sumatec group; if 6 vessels owned by SSSB are sold, financial impact will be minimal

* There will be no material operational impact to Sumatec Group as the amount demanded is not related to the core business