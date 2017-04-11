April 11Sumavision Technologies Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 10 percent, or to be 46.7 million yuan to 51.4 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 46.7 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is steady development of business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hnrvlA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)