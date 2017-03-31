US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 Sumeet Industries Ltd:
* Says approved raising of funds NCDs/bonds/non-convertible redeemable preference shares to extent of INR 500 million
* Says approved increase in borrowing limits
* Approved conversion of unsecured loan of promoters and promoter group towards adjustment of their entitlement for proposed rights issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)