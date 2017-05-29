BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
* IFRS effective from financial statement for fiscal year ending March 2018
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZGp6k8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-GENFIT REACHES A CRITICAL MILESTONE TOWARDS THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NON-INVASIVE IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC (IVD) TEST FOR NASH