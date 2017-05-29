May 29Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

* Says its US-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for SUN-101/eFlow®(glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema, on May 26 (US Eastern time)

* Says the CRL does not require unit to conduct any additional clinical studies for the approval of SUN-101/eFlow®

