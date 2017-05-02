May 2 Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd :

* Says 15,349,859 shares of Sumitomo Real Estate Sales Co Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by Sumitomo Realty & Development from March 21 to May 1

* Acquisition price at 3,600 yen per share

* Settlement starts on May 11

* Sumitomo Realty & Development will raise voting power in Sumitomo Real Estate Sales to 97.24 percent (555,698 voting rights) from 70.38 percent (402,200 voting rights)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Wv681U

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)