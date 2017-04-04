BRIEF-Cyclacel Pharma files for potential offering of up to $15 mln
* Cyclacel pharmaceuticals inc- files for potential offering of up to $15 million - sec filing
April 5 Summerset Group Holdings Ltd
* Achieved 171 sales for quarter ending 31 March 2017, comprising 97 new sales and 74 resales
* "Note that our construction programme sees retirement unit deliveries weighted to second half of year"
* Imprimis pharmaceuticals inc files for potential mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing