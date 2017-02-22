Feb 23 Summerset Group Holdings Ltd :

* Final dividend of Nz 5.1 cents per share

* FY underlying profit for fy16 of nz$56.6 million, up 50% on fy15

* FY17 build rate target increased to 450 retirement units, up from 400 for fy16

* "Have increased our target build rate to around 450 new units in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: