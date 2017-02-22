BRIEF-Aurora Spine quarterly revenue fell 1 pct to C$1.526 mln
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million
Feb 23 Summerset Group Holdings Ltd :
* Final dividend of Nz 5.1 cents per share
* FY underlying profit for fy16 of nz$56.6 million, up 50% on fy15
* FY17 build rate target increased to 450 retirement units, up from 400 for fy16
* "Have increased our target build rate to around 450 new units in 2017"
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June