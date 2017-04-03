Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Summit Hotel Properties Inc
* Summit Hotel Properties acquires two hotels for $60.2 million
* Summit Hotel Properties - as of March 31, had $120.0 million outstanding on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility, $180.0 million available to borrow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)