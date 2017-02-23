Feb 23 Summit Hotel Properties Inc:
* Summit Hotel Properties reports fourth quarter and full
year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
* Qtrly pro forma revpar grew to $103.05, an increase of 1.0
percent over same period in 2015
* Qtrly same-store revpar grew to $97.74, an increase of 0.3
percent over same period in 2015.
* Summit Hotel Properties Inc sees full year 2017 pro forma
revpar $113.50 versus $115.75
* Sees Q1 2017 affo per diluted share and unit between $0.29
to $0.31
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 affo per diluted share and unit between $1.34
to $1.42
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
