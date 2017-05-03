May 3 Summit Hotel Properties Inc

* Summit Hotel Properties reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - Qtrly pro forma revenue per available room grew to $112.50, an increase of 1.5 percent

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc qtrly same-store revpar grew to $109.78, an increase of 0.2 percent over same period in 2016

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - Qtrly FFO per diluted share and unit $ 0.30

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - "Maintaining our full year 2017 outlook for revpar growth and adjusted FFO per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: