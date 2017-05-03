BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Summit Hotel Properties Inc
* Summit Hotel Properties reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.32
* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - Qtrly pro forma revenue per available room grew to $112.50, an increase of 1.5 percent
* Summit Hotel Properties Inc qtrly same-store revpar grew to $109.78, an increase of 0.2 percent over same period in 2016
* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - Qtrly FFO per diluted share and unit $ 0.30
* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - "Maintaining our full year 2017 outlook for revpar growth and adjusted FFO per share"
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results