June 5 Summit Hotel Properties Inc:

* Summit Hotel Properties and Xenia Hotels & Resorts announce agreement on $163 million transaction

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - in conjunction with acquisitions, summit will be executing new franchise agreements with respective franchisors for hotels

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - expects to spend approximately $13 million to $16 million in capital improvements required under agreements over next two years