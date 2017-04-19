BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Summit Industrial Income Reit
* Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
* Says filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary base shelf prospectus for aggregate offering price of up to cdn$400 million
* Says under shelf co may issue, units, debt securities, subscription receipts, having an aggregate offering price of up to C$400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.