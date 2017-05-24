Nigerian stocks fall for second day as sentiment turns
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
May 24 Summit Materials Inc-
* Summit Materials announces intention to offer $300 million of senior notes
* Summit Materials Inc says intends to use proceeds from offering to fund acquisitions
* Summit Materials Inc says cos units intend to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings