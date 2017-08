BRIEF-Summit Materials Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Summit Materials Inc

* Summit Materials, Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $478.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $475.4 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Summit Materials Inc - raising full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance to a range of $440 million to $455 million

* Summit Materials Inc says reiterating its gross capital expenditure guidance of $140 million to $160 million for full-year 2017