GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Summit Midstream Partners Lp:
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp - SMLP reaffirms full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $295.0 million to $315.0 million
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly loss per limited partner unit $ 0.04
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly total revenues $135.8 million versus $90.6 million
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp - expects to incur $100.0 million to $150.0 million of capex in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.