* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter ended 30 april 2017 and operational progress

* Summit Therapeutics Plc - cash and cash equivalents at 30 april 2017 of £19.4 million compared to £28.1 million at 31 january 2017

* Summit Therapeutics Plc- loss for three months ended 30 april 2017 of £4.8 million compared to a loss of £5.4 million for three months ended 30 april 2016