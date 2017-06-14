BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 14 Summit Therapeutics Plc
* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter ended 30 april 2017 and operational progress
* Summit Therapeutics Plc - cash and cash equivalents at 30 april 2017 of £19.4 million compared to £28.1 million at 31 january 2017
* Summit Therapeutics Plc- loss for three months ended 30 april 2017 of £4.8 million compared to a loss of £5.4 million for three months ended 30 april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million