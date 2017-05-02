BRIEF- Nissui Pharmaceutical to sell subsidiary to Senshukai
* Says it will sell entire 10,000 shares (100 percent voting power) of its Yamanashi Ken-based wholly owned unit NPC to Senshukai Co Ltd, at an undisclosed price
May 2 Sumol+Compal SA:
* Says to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros ($0.093) per share on May 24 Source text: bit.ly/2qoPTdq
ROME, May 26 Laura Biagiotti, who helped transform her mother's business from a small tailoring shop in Rome to an internationally recognised ready-to-wear fashion brand, died on Friday aged 73, her family and company said.