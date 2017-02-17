Feb 17 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd

* Noted unusual increase in share price and trading volume of shares of company

* Directors are aware of an article published in Commercial Times Of Taipei following an interview between press and Samuel Yin

* Article in respect of group's potential cooperation with certain online platform operators, including "Suning", "Alibaba" And "Tencent"

* Is currently in very early stage of discussions with certain third parties, including "suning", in respect of potential cooperation

* Third parties do not currently include "Alibaba" or "Tencent"

* Save as disclosed board confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for these price and volume movements

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares of co on stock exchange with effect from 20 feb 2017