May 23 Sun Bancorp Inc

* Sun bancorp, inc. Announces redemption of $40 million of trust preferred securities

* Sun bancorp -redemption price will be equal to 100% of principal amount plus accrued interest

* Sun bancorp inc - redemption of trust v securities is scheduled to occur on june 30, 2017

* Sun bancorp inc - redemption of trust v securities is scheduled to occur on june 30, 2017

* Sun bancorp inc - redemption of trust vi securities is scheduled to occur on july 23, 2017