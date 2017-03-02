BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Sun Bancorp Inc
* Sun Bancorp Inc announces resignation of Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. from company and bank boards
* Says director Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., has submitted his resignation from boards of company and bank, effective February 28, 2017
* Sun Bancorp Inc says as a result of Wilbur L. Ross, Jr resignation, size of boards will be decreased by one to ten members
* Sun Bancorp Inc says WLR SBI Acquisition Co LLC informed co that it anticipates exercising right to nominate replacement director in immediate future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
