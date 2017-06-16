June 16 Sun Capital Management Corp

* Says unit SUN GREEN POWER ENERGY PTE.LTD will acquire 31 shares of Kanagawa-based firm, which is engaged in solar power related business and the real estate rental business, for 310 million yen in total, from ORCHID PARTNERS PTE.LTD.

* Effective June 27

* Says the acquisition aims to acquire land of Kanagawa-based firm

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vXcjh7

