Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
June 16 Sun Capital Management Corp
* Says unit SUN GREEN POWER ENERGY PTE.LTD will acquire 31 shares of Kanagawa-based firm, which is engaged in solar power related business and the real estate rental business, for 310 million yen in total, from ORCHID PARTNERS PTE.LTD.
* Effective June 27
* Says the acquisition aims to acquire land of Kanagawa-based firm
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vXcjh7
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.