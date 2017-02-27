BRIEF-India's IL & FS Investment Managers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 28.5 million rupees versus profit 211.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Sun Century Group:
* Suncity Group Management And Consultancy Limited, a unit, entered into a memorandum of understanding with an independent third party
* Non-legally binding memorandum of understanding relating to provision of consultancy and management of integrated resort project in Vietnam
* Unit entered into a mou with an independent third party regarding provision of consultancy and management services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 28.5 million rupees versus profit 211.8 million rupees year ago
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO