April 26 Sun Communities Inc-

* Sun Communities says on april 25, sun communities operating limited partnership, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit agreement

* Pursuant to credit agreement, scolp may borrow up to $650.0 million under a senior credit facility - sec filing

* Sun Communities-credit agreement also permits additional commitments from one or more of existing lenders or other lenders in amount not exceeding $350.0 million

* Sun Communities-credit facility has 4-year term ending april 25, 2021, & at scolp's option maturity date may be extended for 2 additional 6-month periods