April 27 Sun Communities Inc
* Reg-Sun communities, inc. Reports 2017 first quarter
results
* Q1 revenue rose 34.2 percent to $234.4 million
* Sees q2 FFO per share $0.93 to $0.95
* Q1 FFO per share $1.10 excluding items
* Says company is affirming its 2017 full year guidance of
ffo per share of $4.16 to $4.24
* Sun communities inc - also affirms 2017 full year guidance
of same community noi growth of 6.4 percent to 6.8 percent
* Says also affirms 2017 full year guidance of same
community noi growth of 6.4 percent to 6.8 percent
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly home sales volumes increased by 8.0 percent as
compared to same period in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: