Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 Sun International Resources Ltd :
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and vendors entered into non-legally binding mou relation to possible acquisition.
* Vendor A is Eminent Crest Holdings, Vendor B is peak stand & VENDOR C is sheen light holdings limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester